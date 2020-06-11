2TK: What's next? Answering your post-election questions

Several states, including North Carolina are still counting ballots. We'll show you how you can make sure your vote was counted.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we wait for thousands of ballots to be counted, many want to make sure their vote is counted. There's good news. There's an easy way to do that!

You can head right the the State Board of Elections website and click on the banner that says, 'How to know your vote counted in North Carolina.' A page will come up describing how to check your ballot whether you voted by mail, early, or in-person on election day.

Remember, if you voted early, you're considered an absentee voter because you were absent from the polls on election day.