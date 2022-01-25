2 Wants to Know: explaining personal injury lawsuits

James Roane with Roane Law answers your personal injury questions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you slip and fall at a store and it's not your fault or you're prescribed a medication your doctor knows will do more harm than good, you have the chance to sue.

James Roane with Roane Law answers your personal injury questions.

How much is my case worth?

A lot of factors go into determining case value. The amount of medical bills actually incurred, not just billed, in the wreck. The amount of lost wages from your time missed from work. Pain experienced during the wreck, through medical treatment, and into the future. Loss of use of a body part or not being able to do what you used to do.

Do I really need a lawyer?

Unfortunately, you normally do. If you are in a fender bender and not hurt bad, you can probably do it yourself. Get your medical bills and records and send them to the insurance company with lost wage amounts. Then try and negotiate with them. However, if your case is over $5,000 in case value, you will probably need help. Lawyers can help set up the claim, gather records and damages evidence, and negotiate with the insurance company. Lawyers will look for other forms of insurance, look for other potential defendants and make sure that the case is fully developed. After the case is settled, a lawyer can then help determine what medical bills need to be paid, determine if health insurance needs to be paid back. Lawyers can negotiate with providers and health insurance so you get more money.

How long do I have to file a claim?