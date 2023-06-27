Oral hygiene and health care over the summer: 2 Wants to Know

2 Wants to Know asks Dr. Malik Johnson about oral hygiene during the summer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Oral health care is important!

Did you know Americans buy more than 14 million gallons of toothpaste every year but roughly 25% of adults do not brush their teeth twice a day?

Not only does that increase the risk of developing tooth decay, but it could lead to bad breath too.

Nobody wants stinky breath.

Dr. Malik Johnson, a dentist with Eric J. Sandler, DDS & Associates, shares some tips on oral hygiene during the summer months.





What to do if a tooth gets knocked out

Keep the tooth moist.

Place it in milk to preserve it.

Visit your dentist as soon as possible for an emergency appointment.

Steps to take if a tooth is cracked

Immediately rinse your mouth with warm water to clean the area.

To combat swelling, place a cold compress on your face.

Visit your dentist.

How to avoid dental emergencies:

Wear a mouthguard when participating in sports or recreational activities.

If possible, avoid chewing ice, popcorn kernels, and hard candy, all of which can crack a tooth.

Do not open items with your teeth.

Toothbrushes: what you should know

Do not share toothbrushes.

Clean your toothbrush by rinsing it with water after each use to remove any remaining toothpaste and/or food particles.

Store your toothbrush upright.

Do not store toothbrushes in closed containers. An enclosed moist environment may breed bacteria.

Replace your toothbrush every three to four months, or sooner if the bristles are frayed.

A worn toothbrush won’t clean teeth effectively.

Food/Beverages that stain teeth:

Coffee

Red Wine

Tea

Berries

Dark-colored juices

Soy sauce

How to avoid staining:

Consume food/beverages that stain your teeth in moderation.

Drink using a straw to avoid direct contact with your teeth.

Drink lots of water. Rinse your mouth out with water after eating/drinking.

