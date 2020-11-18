2WTK: Shipping deadlines you need to remember for Christmas

USPS, FedEx, and UPS all have different deadlines to send packages for Christmas. They start as early at December 15.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you plan to celebrate the holidays away from family, there are shipping deadlines you need to know.

For standard ground shipping through the Post Office, packages must be shipped by December 15th to make it by Christmas. First class must be sent by Dec. 18th. Priority packages need to be sent by Dec. 19 followed by priority express on Dec. 23.

If you're shipping FedEx, packages need to be sent by Dec. 15th for ground, Dec. 22 for 2-day and Dec. 23 for overnight shipping.

For UPS, deadlines are similar. Be sure to send you gifts by Dec.15 for ground. Six days later on Dec. 21 is the deadline for for 3-day select. Packages sent by 2nd day air are due Dec. 22. December 23 is the deadline for next day air.