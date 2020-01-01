GREENSBORO, N.C. — What do you call this year that we’re in? “20-20” or “2000-and-20?” There’s really no consensus yet.



In fact, no one's sure what the correct names for the last two decades were.

2010- 2019 is called everything from “the 2010s” to the "teens" to the "teensies."

Things get even weirder for 2000 to 2009.

According to timeanddate.com, North American English speakers tend to reference the time period as "the Aughts." other English speaking countries prefer "the Noughts" or "the Noughties."

In fact, some say we're not even in a new decade yet.

Most say the decade switches once the last number switches from 9 to 0. Think 1999 to 2000. But the 21st century didn't start until 2001.

Why? Basically, there was a year skipped when the historical calendar went from 1 BC to 1 AD. There was no 0 AD. So the 201st decade didn't start until 2001.



So which one should you use? Thankfully, both of these assessments are correct. So, celebrate the new decade now, or wait a year.

