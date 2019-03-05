GREENSBORO, N.C. — Imagine the key to your home. Now imagine it's the same key for your car your mailbox and everything else. If someone gets this key, they can open anything.

Sound secure? Of course not. And that's how you need to think about your password. Because a lot of us are still using very simple passwords.



Consider this, the British National Cybersecurity centre recently conducted a cyber survey. They found that not only do more than 23 million people around the world use "123456" as their password, but they were also victims of cybercrime. "Password" had 3-point-6 million compromised users. $3.1 million people just typed the number "1" seven times as a passcode. They were all hacked.

Here's the problem. You shouldn't even think of your password as a password, try using a phrase instead. Or use the first letters of each word in a sentence. Replace a few letters with numbers or symbols if possible.

And remember the longer the better. Never use the same password for two different accounts. Now it's fine if you want to write down your passwords -- just don't keep the paper near your computer in case a burglar ever gets into your home.



