Answers about NC's vaccine rollout from the woman at the top

NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen joins Tanya Rivera to talk about the process and to answer viewer questions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the state and country work to defeat COVID-19, health leaders say the COVID-19 vaccine could be the solution to help America get back to some sort of normal.

Right now, the state of North Carolina is vaccinating people by eligible group, as doses are delivered to the state from the federal government. But people have questions about the rollout process: Can we get more doses? Can things go faster? Can the state change the groups? Tuesday evening, state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen joined Tanya Rivera to talk about how the process is going and to answer viewer questions.

Dr. Cohen says the state knows people have questions about the vaccination process, and they've tried to create tools to make the process easier. They created a help center phone line people can call to COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center: 1-888-675-4567. People can call this line to figure out their vaccine eligibility, find a place to get a vaccine shot, or ask questions about COVID-19 or the COVID-19 vaccine. People who've already received their shot can also call the helpline to ask a clinician a question.

If people prefer to find answers online, here are the key links they'll need.

The state's primary page for vaccine information is yourspotyourshot.nc.gov.

Find My Vaccine Group: https://findmygroup.nc.gov/

Find My Vaccine Location: https://myspot.nc.gov/map-view

People who make an appointment or get the vaccine can expect to get an email from the CVMS or Covid Vaccine Management system. It's part of the official verification that you have received one or both of the vaccine doses