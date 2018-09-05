The 2 Wants To Know team was back at it again, helping you protect your identity!

We teamed up with Pro-Shred at the Greensboro Coliseum for our annual Shred-a-Thon on Wednesday. Together we were able to help 1,022 people shred their old, unwanted documents for FREE.

On Tuesday, our crews helped 344 people at our Shred-a-Thon in Winston-Salem.

Here are some tips on what '2' shred and what not '2' shred in case you couldn't make it to one of the events!

ALWAYS KEEP: Birth Certificates, Marriage or Divorce papers, Social Security cards, your Tax Returns.

Shred after 7 years: All tax-related receipts, checks and w2's.

Shred after 1 year: Pay stubs, bank statements and undisputed medical bills

SHRED RIGHT NOW: Utility bills, credit card offers, past credit card statements, ATM receipts, old checks.

