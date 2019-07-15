GREENSBORO, N.C. — Amazon's Prime Day rakes in millions every year. And you can save a ton of money. But you can also lose a lot of money too if you're not careful. You can pay too much for something, thinking that you're getting a deal. And you can also potentially lose whatever you buy to porch pirates.



Let's start with the shopping. First, remember to shop around. Yes, Amazon has deep discounts on Prime day but experts say some things like game consoles are cheaper other times of the year like Black Friday.



Second, check the reviews. A recent study found out about a third of all Amazon reviews are fake. But you can spot some of them with the help of websites like fakespot.

And finally, know your brands. TVs with unfamiliar names have some of the biggest deals and you can score saving. But according to PC magazine, you should check out the quality of the picture to make sure it's not junk.

So what if you don't have Amazon Prime? You can still get all the savings without paying. Amazon offers a 30 day free trial of Prime. You can do that, just remember to set a reminder to cancel before those 30 days are up. It's $119 for the year!



Now about those porch pirates. If your package is going to sit out in the open, think about not having it sent to your home. Try sending it to your work address or a friend. You can have it sent to a fed ex office or more than 11-thousand locations they've partnered with to accept deliveries. Click here for more information. Amazon itself can help hold that package for you. You can have your package delivered to an Amazon locker. Click here to learn how it works and where you can find one near you.



