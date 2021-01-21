$300 extra unemployment benefit & which Triad companies are hiring now

NC DES still hasn't released the benefit for filers who exhausted their PEUC benefits, but other claimants are getting the benefit.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Whether you're looking for a temporary or a permanent position, Triad companies are hiring. And in the meantime, the $300 federal supplemental unemployment benefit per week from December 27, 2020, to March 13, 2021, is in effect.

TODAY from 5:30 PM to 6 PM, Chris Rivera, Director of Guilford Works and Will Graham of Graham Personnel Services will be taking your TEXT questions about unemployment benefits and new jobs in the area. Text 336-379-5775.

Did you know, this supplement is for ANYONE getting unemployment benefits? This supplement is not tied to COVID-related job loss.

“This will be applicable to anyone collecting any form of unemployment, so if you're receiving PEUC (Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation), or PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance), UI (State Unemployment Insurance Benefits), you would be eligible to receive the $300 supplement,” said Chris Rivera, Director of Guilford Works.

If you're getting unemployment benefits right now, the $300 will be added to your weekly amount. You don’t have to do anything to get it. If you exhausted your PUA benefits, it will also be given to you as well.

REMEMBER TO RECERTIFY EVERY SINGLE WEEK.

What if your unemployment benefits ran out before this relief bill was signed into law?



The good news is, you still get the benefits.

The bad news, the details are still being worked out for those who received PEUC benefits.

“If you had unemployment and your benefits expired, the state isn't sure how to add the extra benefits that the federal bill allows you to have and so it's not quite ready to start processing those claims yet,” said Marie-Amelie George, Professor at Wake Forest School of Law.

Here's a little more good news, once it is figured out, the benefits will be retroactive.

NEW JOBS

Guilford Works is part of NC Works and can be a resource for job placement, job fairs, as well as resources for job skills classes and resume preparing.