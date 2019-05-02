GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fisher-Price is recalling 44,000 Children’s Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers.

The Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) said the Power Wheels can continue to run after the foot pedal is released, posing an injury to a child.

There have been 17 reports of the Power Wheels continuing to run after the foot pedal was released but no reports of injuries at this time.

The recalled power wheels are hot pink with blue accents and have the Barbie logo printed on the back. They are battery-operated and have a play kitchen, a fold-out grill and pretend campfire.

The Power Wheels were sold at Walmart and on Walmart.com from July 2018 – January 2019 for about $400.

Make sure your child does not use the Power Wheels and contact Fisher-Price for a free repair.

Contact Fisher-Price at 800-348-0751 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” or www.fisher-price.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.