4All Statewide Service Day is tomorrow! Here's all you need to know | 2 Wants to Know

You can get free legal information from volunteer attorneys Friday, March 4 from 11 a.m. to 7p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is again partnering with the North Carolina Bar Foundation for the 4ALL Statewide Service Day on Friday, March 4, 2022.

It's a call-a-lawyer public service program that engages hundreds of volunteer attorneys to provide free legal information to almost 10,000 North Carolinians, from the mountains to the coast. Last year, the event served more than 9,500 callers.

The call center is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

GREENSBORO/TRIAD 4ALL SERVICE DAY NUMBER: 1-336-355-6262

The mission of the program is to help address the “access to justice gap” by providing access to an attorney for members of the public who otherwise are unable to access legal services. According to the NCBA, the name of the 4ALL program is a twist on the Pledge of Allegiance, "one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

Clayton Morgan, the Associate General Counsel for Duke Energy and president-elect of the NC Bar Association and Foundation, and Scheree Gilchrist, the managing attorney of Legal Aid of North Carolina, joined 2 Wants to Know to help prepare you for the event.

Advice for callers

Morgan and Gilchrist said there are several things for callers to remember.

Be prepared to wait on hold for a bit.

Have a pen and paper available to take notes.

The volunteers attorneys are only there to answer basic legal questions. If you need a referral or need representation, you should call the NC Lawyer Reference Service. The number is 1-800-662-7660.

Topics