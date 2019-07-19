July 20, 2019 marks 50 years since we first walked on the moon. All week long, we've watched the old footage, we even looked at how WFMY News 2 covered it--we sent a "newsman" and a "cameraman" to Kennedy Space Center.

In our newsroom, we have the 16mm film reels and the scripts from that week. And North Carolina has a claim to the first mission to the moon.

"I'm convinced, totally, that the material for the flag was woven across the river behind my back in this plant." Roy Whisnant worked at the Burlington Industrial Fabrics plant for more than 20 years.

RELATED: How WFMY News 2 Brought the Apollo 11 Launch into Triad Homes 50 Years Ago

The town of Rhodhiss stakes this claim to fame with several signs and markers-- telling travelers the US moon flags are woven here.

Unfortunately, the company does not have documentation proving where the flag was made. But a family member of one of the workers saved a newsletter. In it, Burlington Industries gave an account of how the moon flag was woven from fabric from their Rhodhiss plant.

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: Neil Armstrong and An 'Oklahoma Farm Girl' - Their Journey Around the World

RELATED: Apollo 11 moon landing remains one of the most watched TV moments

RELATED: Apollo 11 astronaut returns to launch pad 50 years later

RELATED: The forgotten and loneliest hero behind Apollo 11's success

RELATED: Apollo 11 at 50: Celebrating first steps on another world

RELATED: Answering the top questions about Apollo 11

RELATED: 11 fascinating numbers about Apollo 11

RELATED: Debunking the moon landing hoax theories

RELATED: Notable quotes from the Apollo 11 moon landing

RELATED: Armstrong's famous 'One small step' included something most people didn't hear

RELATED: 11 interesting facts about Apollo 11 you may not know

RELATED: Who owns the moon? A space lawyer answers

RELATED: TV is over the moon with specials recounting Apollo 11 landing

RELATED: NASA to open moon rock samples sealed since Apollo missions

RELATED: 50 years later, the moon is still great for business

RELATED: Track asteroids over going to moon and Mars, Americans say

RELATED: NASA's 'Snoopy' lunar module may have been found after 50 years in space

RELATED: Trump marks Apollo 11 anniversary by meeting its astronauts

RELATED: He Didn't Go To The Moon 50 Years Ago, But His Design Did

RELATED: Nixon's phone call to the moon caught the Apollo 11 astronauts off guard

RELATED: Google's Apollo 11 Doodle is an animated journey with Michael Collins

RELATED: 'In Event of Moon Disaster': Nixon’s speech if Apollo 11 astronauts did not return

RELATED: SPACE PLACE: Interplanetary Travel Time

RELATED: 363-Foot Saturn V Rocket To Light Up The Washington Monument for 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11

.