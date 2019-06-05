GREENSBORO, N.C. — The latest way to keep your computer safe is actually a key. And it's less like what you open your door with and more like a flash drive. Consumer Reports took a look at some of the different two-factor authentications.



The process adds a second layer of defense for your online accounts and computer. You sign in with your password and then you have to enter a code that you get one of several ways.



One of those is text messages. You get a text or call with a code to enter into the site. But criminals can actually clone your phone number to intercept the code.

Authenticator apps can get around that. You scan a QR code using an app like google authenticator after you put in your password. But if your phone goes missing, you might be locked out of that account.

That brings us back to that key we mentioned. Tech companies have been using them for a while, in fact, Google sells one for $50.

It's a Bluetooth-connected flash drive that you need to physically connect to your computer to log in. But keep in mind not all browsers and devices are compatible yet. And logging in without that key is incredibly complicated.

If you're interested in Google's Titan Security Bundle you can find it by clicking here. Yubico also sells one. You can find it here.

