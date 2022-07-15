A solution to lost luggage?

More and more travelers are using Apple's Air Tags to find their luggage, but is it a 100% solution?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You know what it’s like, waiting for your luggage to come around on the conveyer belt. Not seeing your luggage and not knowing where it is, is never a good feeling.

Recently a viewer asked us about this.

I was watching a national news piece about using air tags in luggage, showing the mounds of lost luggage. Ok so I can locate my luggage, does that mean I’m gonna get it? Before I invest in 8 tags for 4 people. –Sandy

An Air Tag is an Apple device, it’s about the size of a quarter.

You put it in your luggage, on your keys, I have one on my dog. It uses the Apple network to give the device and whatever is attached to it a location.

It's $29 for an air tag, so if Sandy is buying eight tags, it's $232. So, will knowing the location help her get her luggage? Maybe.

My husband uses an Air Tag to track his luggage. He took a picture this morning. He's the blue dot. You can see the luggage in the grey circle, it looks like it's being loaded on a plane.

The tracking gives him a time stamp on it as well as the picture location. On more than one occasion, the airline wasn't sure where his bag was, but he was able to pinpoint a location and the airline was able to have a handler grab it and get it going where it needed to go.