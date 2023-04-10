Impact on North Carolina from abortion pill court cases

Dueling court cases over Mifepristone could impact access to abortion pills. Legal experts break down what it means for the Triad.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — New developments in the debate over abortion. Two court rulings could impact access to an abortion pill.

Whether you're for or against this medication, it's important to know what the law says about it. So here's a strict look at the facts. Right now In North Carolina woman can get an abortion procedure up to 20 weeks. But they can only get the abortion pill through about week 10. Even though there's a shorter time frame with the pill, a lot of doctors recommend it over a medical procedure because it's considered less risky.

According to UCLA Health, the pill helps women avoid cervical and uterus injuries. It also helps women skip the need to go under anesthesia, which can carry greater risks.

That's the current way it works in North Carolina. Here's how these lawsuits could change things: A federal judge in Texas ruled at the end of this week FDA approval of the abortion pill will be revoked. He said the FDA ignored legitimate safety concerns when it was approved 23 years ago. The FDA says the drug is safe and in 23 years of use serious side effects have been very rare.

The Agency plans to appeal, Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson says it could take a while for this to play out in court.

"It's not going to change anything this week, and it may not change anything at all," Levinson said. "Without getting too much into the weeds, I would say that there's a possibility that pharmacies can continue to provide mifepristone and abortion clinics can continue to provide mifepristone even without FDA approval."

In fact things can't legally change right now in 17 other states and the District of Columbia where democrats sued to protect access the medication. A federal judge in Washington sided with them blocking any changes.

"So it inherently creates what we call a circuit split. And it's when a court from one jurisdiction in the federal system contradicts another case in the federal system," said Ashington and Lee Law Professor Carliss Chatman. "We can't let that stand because we've got two different sets of law, which kind of means it has to go to the Supreme Court."

