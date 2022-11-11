ACA enrollment phone bank: Friday 4 pm-6:30 pm

Talk one-on-one with experts from the NC Navigator Consortium at 1-855-733-3711

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Affordable Healthcare Act enrollment is on! You have until December 15, 2021, to enroll and have health coverage as of January 1, 2023. You can enroll as late as January 15, 2023, and have coverage for the 2023 year.

WFMY News 2 is partnering with the NC Navigator Consortium to host a FREE Affordable Care Act Call-in Event to answer your questions about HealthCare.gov. The phone bank will be manned with experts you can talk to one-on-one.

ACA ENROLLMENT PHONE BANK

Friday, November 11, 2022

4 pm- 6:30 pm

Call toll-free at 1-855-733-3711

The ACA Call-in is a great way to ask questions about Open Enrollment like: