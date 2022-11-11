ACA enrollment phone bank: Friday 4 pm-6:30 pm

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Affordable Healthcare Act enrollment is on! You have until December 15, 2021, to enroll and have health coverage as of January 1, 2023. You can enroll as late as January 15, 2023, and have coverage for the 2023 year.
WFMY News 2 is partnering with the NC Navigator Consortium to host a FREE Affordable Care Act Call-in Event to answer your questions about HealthCare.gov. The phone bank will be manned with experts you can talk to one-on-one.
ACA ENROLLMENT PHONE BANK
Friday, November 11, 2022
4 pm- 6:30 pm
Call toll-free at 1-855-733-3711
The ACA Call-in is a great way to ask questions about Open Enrollment like:
- Do I make too much money to qualify for a health plan on HealthCare.gov?
- Do I make too little to qualify for a health plan on HealthCare.gov?
- How can I get help with my Marketplace application?
- How are these policies different?
- What are the differences between copay, coinsurance, and deductible?
- Can I afford the coverage I want?
- Are HealthCare.gov policies worth the effort to spend the time applying?