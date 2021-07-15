ACA Health Care plan deadline is August 15

You have one month to sign-up or change your plan. How to know if you have the right coverage at the right price.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The special enrollment deadline for the ACA/Marketplace Health care plans is August 15, 2021.

Today on 2 Wants to Know, Catherine Sevier of AARP NC, Morgan Campbell with Alliance Insurance Services, and Laura Packard with Get America Covered answered your questions about open enrollment and Medicare.

ACA & SUPREME COURT RULINGS

The Affordable Care Act, frequently called Obamacare, survived another legal challenge in the Supreme Court on June 17. Nearly two dozen states, led by Texas, challenged the constitutionality of the law because of its “individual mandate,” which penalizes Americans who do not have health insurance.

The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 that Texas, and the other states, did not have standing because they could not show “injury” after Congress cut the penalty for not having insurance to $0. Supporters of the law then proclaimed on social media that the Affordable Care Act is undefeated in the Supreme Court

Current open enrollment period:

This current period is a special enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act. Get America Covered said this enrollment period gives Americans who missed the December deadline the opportunity to sign up for affordable health insurance. The 2021 open enrollment period was from November 1 to December 15, 2020.

You can use the government website to find your own health insurance plan or you can call an independent insurance agent.

5 facts about signing up for coverage at HealthCare.gov from GetAmericaCovered.org:

#1: Sign up by August 15th The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the greatest health insurance losses in American history.

#2: Coverage could be cheaper than you think. Last year at HealthCare.gov, nine in ten people qualified for financial help to make their monthly premiums more affordable. 4.7 million uninsured people were eligible for a plan with a zero dollar monthly premium.

#3: Shop and save. If you had coverage through HealthCare.gov for 2020, you should update your information and compare your options for 2021. Every year, plans and prices change; you could save money by switching to a new plan that still meets your needs.

#4: Accidents happen and people get sick. One trip to the ER could cost more than monthly rent. Health insurance protects you from the unexpected.

#5: Free help is available. If you have questions about signing up or want to talk through your options with a trained professional, free help is just a quick call away. Call 1-800-318-2596, visit localhelp.healthcare.gov or make a one-on-one appointment now.

Medicare enrollment

AARP has a Medicare Question & Answer Tool. The tool clarifies eligibility and enrollment requirements and provides answers to questions on Medicare’s plan options, coverage, and costs in an easy-to-understand manner.

As a resource, you can also try Medicare.gov

Enrollment for Medicare is time-sensitive. If you're eligible for Medicare when you turn 65, Medicare.gov said you have a 7-month Initial Enrollment Period to sign up for Part A and/or Part B. The period begins 3 months before the month you turn 65, it includes the month you turn 65 and ends three months after your birthday month.

If you miss that 7-month window, Scott Braddock of Scott Braddock Financial says you will suffer a 10% penalty every 12 months, and that penalty doesn't go away once you start. Braddock said you will pay a higher premium for the rest of your life.