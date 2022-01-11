ACA Healthcare enrollment starts NOW!

Don't just let your plan auto enroll from last year. Coverage and plans change.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Where did the year go? It seems like we were just getting started with 2022 and now, it's November.



This is the start of ACA Healthcare enrollment. November 1, 2023, is the first day you can enroll in the Affordable Care Act Healthcare plans.



Whether it's your first time on the site or you already have a plan, you need to enroll by December 15, 2022, for your coverage to start on January 1, 2023.

“Your plan should auto-enroll, but plans come and go and they change. The plan you're on this year may not be the best plan for your next year and also if your income has changed, you might be eligible for more financial help, so definitely go to Healthcare.gov and go through your options versus just auto-enrolling,” said Laura Packard, from Get America Covered

Think about what changed in the last year, maybe you're on a new medicine. Does the old plan cover it? You really do need to look at your options.



With options in mind, there is a lot of help on the website to help you figure out which plan is best for you. Even with that kind of help, it may be overwhelming to look at the options. It may help to talk to someone one-on-one.



You can talk to an independent insurance agent, either by phone or in person. They know the plans, they can look at what you need coverage-wise and help guide you, and it’s free. You don't pay them, there's no fee for the help.

DATES TO REMEMBER

November 1, 2022: First day of enrollment



December 15, 2022: The deadline to enroll and have your coverage is January 1, 2023