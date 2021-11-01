Two deadlines for Marketplace insurance may be confusing. What you need to know to enroll

If you want to be covered on January 1, 2022, you need to pick your plan in December.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A flu shot without insurance could cost you between $20 and $50.

A broken leg without insurance could cost you $7,500.



As of November 1, 2021, open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act Marketplace Healthcare Plans. According to government data, four out of 5 Americans will qualify for a healthcare plan that is $10 a month or less.

But finding the right plan can be difficult. I put in my zip code and found 84 plans to choose from! It can be overwhelming.



“There are 800 numbers and there are local folks who can talk you through it, but if you work with a local broker make sure they are directing you to ACA plans and not a short term plan which may seem cheaper but in the end will cost you,” said Laura Packard of Get America Covered.

1-800-318-2596 (TTY: 1-855-889-4325)

Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week (except holidays)

It's important to note, local insurance brokers don't charge you a fee for signing up for marketplace plans. If someone says you have to pay a fee, walk right out the door and hang up the phone.

Don't be confused by the deadline dates. That's right, there is more than one deadline date. There are two deadlines. December 15, 2021, and January 15, 2022.

“If you want a plan that starts January 1, 2022, then your deadline is December 15. So there is some extra time after that, but then your coverage won't start until February of 2022. So, if you want coverage as of January 1, 2022, you should get on it now. Yes, you have until December 15, but you can start window shopping now,” said Packard.