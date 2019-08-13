MOUNT LAGUNA, California — This summer, many families hit the great outdoors to camp. But if you don’t want to rough it, consider glamping or glamorous camping. It’s a popular trend that’s reaching new heights.

For the Barraza family, camping is a chance to unplug and reconnect.

“I like to come out as often as I can,” Nora Barraza says, “I like to get out of the city.”

But when glamping, you don’t have to miss out on comfort.

“You literally come with your clothes and some food and you enjoy the atmosphere and you enjoy camping without the headache that comes along with it,” Barraza says.

San Diego-based Alter Experiences combines the love of the great outdoors with all the comforts of a fancy retreat. From a therapeutic mattress, plush carpets, chandeliers, and even a heater, it’s a relaxing oasis nestled in a national forest in southern California. Those looking to elevate the experience can sleep under the stars in a tree tent.

Shantel Seoane is the founder and CEO of Alter Experiences. She says, “It’s soothing, it’s peaceful. It’s just kind of, really a kind of magical experience.”

According to Research and Markets, the glamping market in the U.S. is projected to reach a revenue of around $1 billion by 2024 and there are options from coast to coast.

A Montana-based experience called Paws Up offers tents with attached bathrooms and breakfast options include an omelet station.

You can even glamp without leaving New York City.

On Governors Island just outside of Manhattan, campers can enjoy a fire while looking at skyscrapers.

Of course, these options are more expensive than traditional camping. The Barrazas spent $250 a night.