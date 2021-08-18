Coming in 2022: Adventurefuls. The new Girl Scout cookie will be available this coming season.

The new cookie is a brownie with a caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new Girl Scout cookie will make its way into your neighborhood next year. It's called "Adventurefuls." the sweet treat will join the Girl Scouts' national lineup for the 2022 season.

It's inspired by a brownie, with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.

We'll see if it makes it to the list of all-time favorites. In a poll, out last year, people across the nation named "Thin Mints" as the tastiest cookie, at 24%. Samoas, or "Caramel Delights," came in second at 16%, with "Tagalongs," also called peanut butter patties, coming in third at 10% and then “Trefoils” or shortbread coming in at 7%.

When will you see this new cookie and the rest of your favorites? Girl Scout cookie season is anywhere from January through April, but the timing around the nation is different. You can check your local area Girl Scout Cookie season by visiting www.girlscoutcookies.org .

2WTK asked Girl Scouts in our area what they learned from their cookie sales. Here’s what they said.

Kayla: I've learned to network with other people and make sure I project my voice. I also learned good money management skills.

Krista: I've learned how to count my inventory. I've learned that not everyone will say yes to cookies, but we can still sell some.

Zoe: I've learned not to be so shy.

From the Girl Scouts of USA website: