What you need to know ahead of the Jan. 15 ACA enrollment deadline

Even if you already have an ACA health care plan you like, experts say you should still head to the marketplace to make sure you have the best deal.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you've been putting off healthcare enrollment, now's the time to act. The Affordable Care Act enrollment period ends Jan. 15. 2 Wants to Know had Catherine Sevier with AARP, Steve Edmonds with Alliance Insurance Services and Mark Van Arnam with the North Carolina Navigator Consortium to help you get through the process.

Is coverage affordable?

With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, increased Marketplace subsidies are extended for three years. Four out of five enrollees will pay less than $10/month in premiums. Nine out of ten North Carolinians who enrolled during the last enrollment period received financial assistance in paying for their coverage.

Fixing the 'family glitch'

A 2013 ACA rule based eligibility for a family's premium subsidies on whether the employer-sponsored insurance is affordable for the employee only, even if it's not actually affordable for the whole family.

There's now a family glitch fix. If your employer coverage is not affordable for you and your family, your entire family can now qualify for Marketplace coverage with financial assistance.

Getting help with ACA enrollment

Contact the North Carolina Navigator Consortium

All services provided by North Carolina Navigators are free. You can set up an appointment for enrollment or re-enrollment assistance.

Visit their website or call.

Contact Healthcare.gov

Call 1-800-318-2596, visit localhelp.healthcare.gov

Medicare enrollment

AARP has a Medicare Question & Answer Tool. The tool clarifies eligibility and enrollment requirements and provides answers to questions on Medicare’s plan options, coverage, and costs in an easy-to-understand manner.

As a resource, you can also try Medicare.gov

Enrollment for Medicare is time-sensitive. If you're eligible for Medicare when you turn 65, Medicare.gov said you have a 7-month Initial Enrollment Period to sign up for Part A and/or Part B. The period begins 3 months before the month you turn 65, it includes the month you turn 65 and ends three months after your birthday month.

If you miss that 7-month window, Scott Braddock of Scott Braddock Financial says you will suffer a 10% penalty every 12 months, and that penalty doesn't go away once you start. Braddock said you will pay a higher premium for the rest of your life.