How to get help with Affordable Care Act open enrollment | 2 Wants to Know

North Carolina Navigator Consortium offers free help, so you know what health care plan you need.

Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment is happening now, and for those overwhelmed by the process there is free help out there for you.

One resource is the North Carolina Navigator Consortium, a coalition of health and community-focused service nonprofits. It provides Health Insurance Marketplace outreach, education, enrollment and post-enrollment assistance for all of North Carolina. The NC Navigator Consortium was recently awarded an HHS Navigator grant that allows them to offer unbiased and free assistance for those looking for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

When is Open Enrollment?

Open Enrollment started on Nov. 1 and ends Jan. 15. People looking to be covered at the start of the new year must enroll by Dec. 15. If you enroll between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15, your coverage will start Feb. 1, 2023.

Fixing the 'family glitch'

A 2013 ACA rule based eligibility for a family's premium subsidies on whether the employer-sponsored insurance is affordable for the employee only, even if it's not actually affordable for the whole family.

There's now a family glitch fix. If your employer coverage is not affordable for you and your family, your entire family can now qualify for Marketplace coverage with financial assistance.

Is coverage affordable?

With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, increased Marketplace subsidies are extended for three years. Four out of five enrollees will pay less than $10/month in premiums. Nine out of ten North Carolinians who enrolled during the last enrollment period received financial assistance in paying for their coverage.

Contact the North Carolina Navigator Consortium

All services provided by North Carolina Navigators are free. You can set up an appointment for enrollment or re-enrollment assistance.