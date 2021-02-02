Cone Health's Dr. Powell says it has nothing to do with a physical issue, it's a sociological issue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We show a lot of COVID numbers to you. They're important to know, but

seeing these next numbers could really be eye-opening.

African Americans are 1.7 times more likely to get COVID-19.



African Americans are 3.7 times more likely to be hospitalized.



African Americans are 2.8 times more likely to die due to COVID.



2WTK talked to Cone Health's Chief of Health Equality Monday and

a viewer asked if there was a physical reason African Americans are more likely to get sick with COVID.

“Let me first and foremost say, it has nothing to do with biology, it's all around the sociology. There is a history of systemic, institutional, and structural racism in America that has resulted in housing inequality, employment inequality, educational inequality. It’s a wealth gap and a health gap. Because of those social issues, we have healthcare inequalities,” says Dr. Alvin Powell.