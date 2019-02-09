GREENSBORO, N.C. — Powerful hurricanes like Dorian can leave many people in need shelter or even homes for long periods of time. And if you ever wanted to help those people directly, now you can with Airbnb's Open Homes service.

The service allows users to open their homes for free to people in several circumstances. Medical patients and caregivers traveling for treatment, Refugees and asylum seekers, and people evacuated due to disasters and relief workers responding to those disasters are all potential guests.



Users can sign up to host one, two, or all three of the aforementioned groups. The reservation will function just like any other Airbnb reservation. You'll be able to communicate with your guest ahead of your visit, Airbnb also says they'll offer free support for hosts. And the visit will still be covered by Airbnb's host guarantee.

The Open Homes service has 866 hosts nationwide. Airbnb says it can't guarantee the speed at which you'll be booked. It may be immediate or take a very long time. If you want to be one click here to sign up or donate money to the cause.

If you're not interested in working Airbnb but still want to donate to charities, that's fine. But you need to be careful because scammers are looking to steal our money.

Check out the link below to give back without getting scammed.

