Airline Fees: Can you really get around them? Here's a few tricks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It has happened to many of us. Just when you think you’ve found a great deal on airfare, you realize the price doesn’t include those annoying fees for everything from checking a bag to selecting a seat.

As Consumer Reports explains, there are some simple ways to avoid fees.

Start by checking out the airline’s website to find out exactly what’s included in the price for the type of ticket you are considering. Then decide what extras you’re willing to pay for.

Baggage is the most obvious—even carry-on baggage. Others can include a seat assignment and early boarding.

Many airlines have loosened or even eliminated change or cancellation fees, and Southwest, for example, allows two free checked bags. A rarity.

If you’re a frequent flyer on one airline, consider using that airline’s credit card, which could offer valuable perks such as free checked bags, priority seat selection and boarding, and other travel treats.

"A final piece of advice to snag a decent fare: If you see a fare right now and you think you’re going to be traveling this summer, book it," said William McGee, Consumer Reports aviation adviser.

If you’re trying to avoid a checked-bag fee by packing only a carry-on, CR says to remember that there are very strict rules on the sizes of any carry-ons you may have.