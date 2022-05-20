'All I ask you to do is look twice': May is Motorcycle Awareness month

NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell is a motorcyclist and is urging all drivers to be aware.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are an estimated 3.5 million automobiles registered in North Carolina. There are almost 200,000 motorcycles registered in our state too.

There are also big risks for motorcyclists on roadways when it comes to crashes.

“It's hardly a good outcome for the motorcyclist. When someone pulls out in the intersection or runs a light, that's not anything a motorcyclist can overcome,” said Dale Folwell.

The North Carolina State Treasurer knows the hazards well. Motorcycles have been part of his life for most of his life. In 2013, he was the Grand National Cross-Country National Champion.



He wants to bring awareness to motorcycle safety during this month of May. Instead of discounting the smaller machine, he says, think about the people riding on them.

“Being a motorcycle mechanic for years taught me how to take things apart and put things together. It was motorcycle people who taught me to raise my hand for the toughest jobs and at the end of the day, your life is about helping other people,” said Folwell.

May is designated Motorcycle Awareness Month. Started by the American Motorcyclist Association in the early 1980s, May has become the month in which motorcycle enthusiasts seek to educate drivers to be aware of motorcycles and to call attention to safety issues affecting motorcycle riding. There are more than 8.5 million motorcycles registered in the U.S.

It's estimated motorcyclists are 27-times more likely than a passenger car occupant to die in a crash.

The Treasurer asks every car driver to simply look twice.

Here are recommendations from the Motorcycle Safety Foundation:

5 Tips for Drivers