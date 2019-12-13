GREENSBORO, N.C. — Are the holidays making you sick? The answer could be, yes, and it could be because of your ornament and holiday decoration storage.

Cardboard holds more moisture and is a food source for mold. So, at the end of the season, you'll want to switch over to plastic bins, plastic bags or plastic wrap even.

Here's something else to keep in mind for next year, the company Envirospect says you should hose down or use a leaf blower on your real or artificial tree to get rid of any bugs, mold or allergens. Let the tree dry and then bring it in the house...

And never spray a tree with pesticides. But you can spray it with dish soap and water.