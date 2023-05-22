No, allergy season isn't over yet. 3 myths you may believe but shouldn't!

Consumer Reports breaks down everything from how often you should vacuum to the difference in nasal sprays.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — They may say that Spring allergy season is coming to a close, but that's not how I feel. I'm still sneezy and wheezy. So, while I was picking out yet another allergy medicine, I got to wondering about these myths. Consumer Reports helped debunk these myths and add context.

Myth #1 Name brand drugs work better than generics.

"There's really no difference. There's no advantage of getting a name brand over a generic, it's the same drug so, you should expect the same results," said Catherine Roberts of Consumer Reports.

Myth #2. A nasal spray is a nasal spray.

Let's look at this. There are nasal steroid sprays and nasal decongestant sprays. They may look and sound the same, but they're not.

“For the nasal steroid sprays they do recommend giving them a few days up to a couple of weeks to work. These sprays are going to reduce swelling in your nasal passages. Generally, the decongestant sprays are not recommended for more than a couple of days, because those can create rebound congestion. Make sure you’re reading labels very carefully,” said Roberts.

Myth #3. Bagless vacuums are better for allergy sufferers.

Before we answer that, let me answer the question you're thinking about right now. How often should I vacuum to help my allergies? The answer is once or twice a week.