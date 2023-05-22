x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
2 Wants To Know

No, allergy season isn't over yet. 3 myths you may believe but shouldn't!

Consumer Reports breaks down everything from how often you should vacuum to the difference in nasal sprays.
Credit: mandritoiu - stock.adobe.com
CHATHAM, NJ, UNITED STATES - JULY 31, 2014: Aisle in a CVS pharmacy. CVS is the second largest pharmacy chain in the United States with more than 7,600 stores and ranked as the 13th largest company in the world in 2013

GREENSBORO, N.C. — They may say that Spring allergy season is coming to a close, but that's not how I feel. I'm still sneezy and wheezy. So, while I was picking out yet another allergy medicine, I got to wondering about these myths. Consumer Reports helped debunk these myths and add context. 

Myth #1 Name brand drugs work better than generics.

"There's really no difference. There's no advantage of getting a name brand over a generic, it's the same drug so, you should expect the same results," said Catherine Roberts of Consumer Reports.

Myth #2. A nasal spray is a nasal spray.

Let's look at this. There are nasal steroid sprays and nasal decongestant sprays. They may look and sound the same, but they're not.

“For the nasal steroid sprays they do recommend giving them a few days up to a couple of weeks to work. These sprays are going to reduce swelling in your nasal passages. Generally, the decongestant sprays are not recommended for more than a couple of days, because those can create rebound congestion. Make sure you’re reading labels very carefully,” said Roberts.

Myth #3. Bagless vacuums are better for allergy sufferers.

Before we answer that, let me answer the question you're thinking about right now. How often should I vacuum to help my allergies? The answer is once or twice a week.

 “Get a good vacuum that keeps a cloud of dust in. Make sure you get one with a bag and not the kind you have to empty yourself. When you do that,  it creates another puff of dust when you empty it,” said Roberts.

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Target: Find out if you have a recalled candle and how to get a refund

Before You Leave, Check This Out