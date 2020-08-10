Read this if you still have questions about the 2020 general election

We're just a few weeks ahead of the general election. Read this if you still have questions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The election is just weeks away now and there's still plenty of questions to be answered. By now you know that you have three options to vote this election: in-person on Election Day, in-person during early voting, and via absentee ballot. But before you do any of these, you'll have to be registered

How do I know I'm registered?

It's pretty simple. Just type your info in the voter search on the NC State Board of Elections site.

If you're not registered, you'll have to take action very soon. The deadline to register is Oct. 9.

You can register online, register by filling out a form and mailing it as long as it is postmarked by Oct. 9, or in person at your county board of elections office.

If you're reading this on Oct. 10, you still have one more shot at voting.

How does early voting work?

You can show up, register, and vote all at once during North Carolina's early voting. You will have to prove your residency so bring any of the following documents:

North Carolina driver’s license

Other photo identification issued by a government agency. Any government-issued photo ID is acceptable, provided that the card includes the voter's current name and address.

A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document showing the voter’s name and address.

A current college/university photo identification card paired with proof of campus habitation.

You'll have to check with your county's elections office for the exact times. Those vary by county but the NC Board of Elections has an interactive search engine to find your county's early voting sites.

Here are a few of them:





What about absentee ballot voting?

Your first step is to request an absentee ballot in the state board of elections portal. It will ask you some personal information to make sure it's you and then send your ballot. Once you get your ballot make sure you follow all the instructions carefully to minimize the chance of it being rejected.



Since so much of absentee ballot voting happens outside of our sight the board of elections launched "BallotTrax." It's a way to track the status of your absentee by mail ballot application throughout the entire process.

Ballots postmarked on or up to three days after election day will be counted. However, the USPS warns that because of the high volume you should mail your ballot at least one week before election day. If you want to skip mailing altogether you can bring your absentee ballot to the polls on election day.