Why you got items from Amazon you didn't order

It's called 'Brushing'. How scammers use the items sent to you to deceive others

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the strangest thing, you come home to find packages at your front door. But these aren't items you've ordered. In fact, what's in the packages isn't of any use to you.

"I opened it to find out, there are some really exciting baby reveal balloons," said Anna Hutchinson. The problem is, Hutchinson isn't expecting and didn't order the balloons or any of the other items that came to her door.

She put it out on Facebook asking if maybe one of her neighbors ordered it all. The Better Business Bureau confirms this is most likely a Brushing scam.

"Brushing scams seem harmless and sometimes a little exciting, it's like Christmas has arrived. You receive packages in the mail which you never pay for. In this case, the sender benefits," said Bao Vang, Better Business Bureau.

Scammers are trying to cheat the online review system, which skews searches on Amazon. If a third-party seller sends items to people, it makes it a 'verified purchase'.

"With that stamp of approval, they can do a lot of things. They can go online and post positive reviews on your behalf and if those comments start to add up they can manipulate and skew a ratings and review system to gain more customers," said Vang.

If you get a random package - it means someone knows bits and pieces of your information---so notify the retailer, change your passwords, report the scam, and monitor your bank account.