GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the greatest email in the world for some people. A confirmation that says your Amazon shipment is on its way. But scammers are using that process to steal your information or money.

A viewer brought this to our attention. She got a voicemail on her phone that she played for our producer. It told her her amazon order was processed and if she thought this was an error to call a number.

But instead, she called Amazon directly and they said that number doesn't match any one that they have. They don't even usually send confirmation voicemails for orders.

It's pretty similar to another scam 2 wants to know uncovered.

A woman says a scammer called her up pretending to be from BB&T and saying she had charges for several thousand dollars.

They even spoofed the real BB&T number to make it even more convincing and stole her information.

Heres' a good general life lesson: Whenever someone contacts you about a large purchase, take a moment, don't send money and don't give information.

Instead, contact the company or person directly. That extra moment can save you thousands.

