It's Amazon Prime Day, again.

Amazon is squeezing in another Prime Day sale, this time it's on October 11 & 12, 2022 and it's called Prime Early Access.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you talk shopping and sale weekends in the fall, Labor Day, and then Black Friday sales are the big ones that come to mind.



Wouldn't you know it, Amazon Prime is making its own shopping and sale holiday, again, this time, in the middle of October.



It’s called Prime Early Access Sale. The dates of the sale are midnight October 11, 2022, through the day the 11th and 12th and then ending again at midnight. Early to what? Black Friday. Supposedly, Amazon is going to have a toy listing and such, but that's not all. Here are the extras that come with the early prime day event:



Echo Dot for just 99 cents when you sign up for Amazon Music, which is $8.99 a month. Normally, this tech gadget is between $45-$53.



Grub Hub+. You get a year-long membership for free. This includes the zero-delivery fee for purchases over $12 from participating retailers. Usually, this membership is $9.99 a month.

To activate your free membership Prime members, follow these instructions:

1. Click on "Activate free Grubhub+"

2. You will be presented with the Grubhub screen to sign in or create an account

3. Agree to the terms and conditions to connect your Prime and Grubhub accounts

4. Agree to share your Prime membership status with Grubhub

5. Start enjoying all the benefits of Grubhub+, free for one year



X-box controller. You can find it for under $ 45, which is 25% off the regular price.