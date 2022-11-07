Amazon Prime Day Tricks: Don't miss the lightning sales & price drops!

How to turn on notifications for lightning deals and on your wish list.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Membership has its privileges and Amazon Prime Day is no exception, you must be a member to cash in. Amazon Prime Day is July 12 & 13, 2022.

Not a member? No problem. Amazon Prime costs $15 a month or $139 a year, but you can get a free 30-day trial for new subscribers. The trick is to cash in on the sale and remember to cancel your membership after Prime Day is over.

The deals can go really quickly and with Prime, anything and everything is on sale. To make sure you don’t miss those lightning deals and price drops, you should create a wish list and put your push notifications on so you know when your item is about to go on sale!

NOTIFICATIONS:

APP: On the main screen You'll find those three lines at the bottom-> Settings-> Notifications -> hit the button on Watch and Waitlisted deals.



You'll get push notifications sent to your phone for your list of items.

CREATE LISTS:

APP: The main screen->Three lines on bottom ->LIST tab ->Create list ->name your list

COMPUTER: On the main screenà Hover (don’t click) your mouse over Accounts & Lists on the top right of page -> create list-> name your list

ADDING ITEMS: Search barà put in itemà scroll down until you see ADD ITEM & click it

HOW TO GET $10 FROM AMAZON!

Before July 13, play the stamp game, and you get a $10 Amazon credit.

When you put Prime Day in the search bar, it pops up on the main page. You'll see four squares. The one all the way to the left is titled: Explore More.

To collect the stamps you need to:

Make a Prime purchase

Stream a show on Prime Video

Listen to a song with Amazon Music Prime

Borrow an e-book



Do all of these steps and you get that $10 credit.

Spoiler alert here, you don't have to listen to the whole song, watch the whole show or read the whole book, you just need to start the process.