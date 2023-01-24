Pay $5 a month for prescriptions with Amazon's new RxPass

Sounds like a bargain, but what's the catch? Here's who can and can't benefit from the new program to lower drug costs.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The average American spends about a $100 a month on prescription medicines according to the healthcare company Single Care, but today Amazon launched a new service hoping to get that price down to just $5 a month for a lot of folks.

Amazon's RxPass is an add-on option to an Amazon Prime Account. If you already pay $14.99 per month for Prime, you can pay an additional $5 to cover all of your eligible prescriptions.

"RxPass subscription includes more than 50 generic medications covering many common conditions," according to Amazon's website.

The program includes medicines for everything from allergies to breast cancer and mental health.

The program does not cover insulin. But other medicines for diabetics like the generic for Glucotrol XL are included.

A generic form of Viagra is also covered with the program.

"Subscribers can get all their prescribed medications on the RxPass list filled as often as they need for one flat monthly fee. RxPass also works with auto-refill so that you get all your eligible prescriptions automatically for no more than $5 a month," Amazon's website says.

Folks on Medicare or Medicaid are not eligible for the RxPass program. You also can't participate if you live in California, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas or Washington.

For many medications that are not covered by the RxPass program, you can still get a discount with your Prime account through Amazon pharmacy.