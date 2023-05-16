60,000+ items are FREE on Amazon right now!

Save up to 70 percent off with the click of one button. Plus more than 60,000 items are listed on the site for FREE! You won't have to pay a dime.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It used to be to shop around you had to go from store to store to store. Then a major break through: you could put what you wanted into a search bar and find the lowest price. Now another breakthrough. Let me introduce you to Amazon's new search by picture button. For example, there's a pair of shoes I want, but not for $129! On the Amazon app on your phone you can click the square on the Amazon search bar, upload the picture to search by image, and the app will find that item plus look alikes! It found a similar pair of shoes for $45.99!

Also Amazon has a Coupon page. To get there from the home page look right below the American flag. You'll find deals like 50 percent off wireless security cameras, five bucks off fancy olive oil, and 30 percent off trash bags.

Deep discounts are good, but how about free?!? Type in the search bar free kindle books. It will pull up more 60,000 books you can download for FREE!

Now that's a good deal!

