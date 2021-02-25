'Another family should not have to go through this': NC A&T Chancellor & his wife remember Aunt Ollie

The Martins lost 100 year-old Aunt Ollie due to COVID. Their message urges you to help older family members get their vaccination.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — “She was the type of person in the community that people loved and adored,” said Davida Martin.

You can see that adoration in NC A&T Chancellor Harold Martin's smile when his wife talks about her Aunt Ollie.

“She was 100 years old and she died December of COVID. She lived alone and people would come and check on her and visit. Someone unknowingly brought her the virus. This is something that doesn't have to continue to happen in our communities,” said Davida Martin.

And with the community in mind, both Chancellor Martin and Mrs. Martin got their COVID vaccines.

“As a scientist myself, having done extensive levels of research, knowing scientists who were engaged in this work the vaccine is safe, the science has demonstrated that and we want to say to everyone you have a spot, take your shot,” said Chancellor Martin.

NC A&T created a vaccine clinic on campus. Chancellor Martin calls it a safe space.

“We wanted to make it easier to gain access to people they know and trust and gain access to the vaccine,” said Martin.

He knows knowledge is power. So NC A&T is bringing in Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, a viral immunologist and lead developer of the Moderna vaccine, to do a free virtual town hall that is open to the public.

“As an African-American scientist, she was one of the architects of developing the vaccine. More communication and engagement I think is going to make a big, big difference for those in our community who are mistrusting and fearful of the vaccine,” said the Chancellor.

The Martin's want their families, friends, school community, and the community at large to have what they got, not just the vaccine, but the confidence they're protecting one another.

“I would encourage each generation to help that generation get the vaccine. You don't even have to leave your home to help register online for the vaccine and then someone in their family can take them to get their shot. It's just so crucial, it makes all the difference,” said Mrs. Martin.