Another IRS stimulus payment? The text says so...

Folks are getting fake texts claiming there is another stimulus payment due or a tax refund.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The IRS is warning that scam artists are again posing as the tax agency to rip off Americans and get personal information.

Millions of people have received fake emails or texts that appear to be from the IRS, but they are actually from criminals promising a tax refund or stimulus payment if you just click on a link.

That link often leads to a con artist who says you need to pay a fee before the fake refund can be sent. If not, there is usually a page where you are asked for your personal information like a social security number or a bank account to deposit the money. Both of these are dangerous in the hands of a scammer.

Many people continue to receive fake phone calls that threaten a lawsuit unless that person pays up. That just doesn't happen. The IRS doesn't call you out of the blue and demand payment.

Know this, no matter how legit a call sounds, the IRS does not demand payment or ask for credit or debit card information over the phone. The IRS certainly doesn't take payment by iTunes or other gift cards. Also, agents will not reach out to you through text or social media.

"It's not just older Americans falling for this scam and others. The Federal Trade Commission says more than 40% of the people who lost money last year were in their 20's," said Jill Schlesinger, CBS News Business Analyst.

To report a fraud or scam you can visit ReportFraud.FTC.gov.

And if you've received a tax phishing email forward it to Phishing@IRS.gov.