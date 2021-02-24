Stimulus & taxes: Experts answer your questions about the third round of payments & tax returns

Americans could receive a third stimulus as early as mid-to-late March. 2 Wants to Know's experts answered your stimulus questions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Soon you'll have answers on what exactly to expect in the third round of stimulus payments. U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced they'll vote on President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief legislation on Friday.

The $1.9 trillion bill includes $1,400 in direct payments to Americans making under $75,000, as well as extra money for vaccine distribution and funding to state and local governments.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he believes the final bill would be passed by March 14.

This means you could see a stimulus payment in your mailbox or bank account by mid-to-late March.

We're still waiting on the final details of the latest stimulus plan, but 2 Wants to Know's Tanya Rivera spoke to our stimulus and tax experts to answer your questions.

WHO GETS A STIMULUS PAYMENT?

To find out if you're eligible for a stimulus payment, the starting point is the Get My Payment button on the IRS website. Once you put in your information, you'll find out how much your payment is and how you'll get your payment.

STILL, WAITING ON THE FIRST OR SECOND ROUND OF STIMULUS PAYMENTS?

If your status says unavailable, that doesn’t mean you're totally out of getting or claiming the stimulus money. Your next step is to file taxes electronically and claim the stimulus money that way. Even if you don’t normally file taxes, you'll need to file to see if there is any money through the Recovery Rebate Credit. There are several ways for you to file for free.

The credit is line 30 of all tax return forms.

AARP Tax Aid can help you with e-filing. Volunteers and workers are being trained now. Operations opened 2/12/2021.

NUMBERS/WEBSITES TO KNOW:

Trace your mailed payment through the IRS: 800-919-9835

Did you throw out your debit card? Call MetaBank at 800-240-8100