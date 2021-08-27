Answering your home and auto insurance questions | 2 Wants to Know

Chirstoper Cook from Allied Insurance joined 2 Wants to Know to talk about how to find the best coverage for you.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Getting the right insurance isn't always easy. Insurance protects us when we need it most, but with a variety of plans and coverage options, finding the right plan for you can be hard. Christopher Cook with Alliance Insurance joined us to answer your questions about your home and auto policies.

What does my car insurance policy cover?

North Carolina law requires drivers to have liability insurance. It pays for damages and injuries to other drivers.

Collision coverage is optional and covers damages to the insured's car. Comprehensive coverage is not required by law, but it does cover non-accident-related damage such as fallen trees or a deer hitting your car.

How do I know all my belongings are protected in my home?

Homeowners insurance has standard payouts for belongings. Payouts are approximately $1,500 for jewelry, $10,000 for firearms, and $200 for cash. If you have more value than that in belongings you should add on extra coverage to your policy.

Homeowners should also take an inventory of belongings such as electronics, art, furniture, appliances, and other valuables. Scan model numbers and take note of everything worth anything. This helps policyholders when a claim is filed.

A tree fell in my yard, is that covered under my policy?

A fallen tree is only covered if it falls on your home. The insurance company will not pay for someone to clean the tree up.

Are flood damages covered?