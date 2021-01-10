Answering your money, credit card and debt questions | 2 Wants to Know

A study found that most Americans say they're facing more debt now than they were before the pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — How much money do you have in savings? If it's less than $1,000, you're not alone. A recent survey found 37% of Americans have under $1,000 in savings. It comes as financial experts say they're seeing increases in credit card debt.

2 Wants to Know money experts Ja'Net Adams from Debt Sucks University and Ted Rossman from Bankrate.com and CreditCards.com answered your financial questions.

During the pandemic, Rossman said we're seeing some conflicting signs with credit card debt. He said the big picture is more positive, with the New York Fed finding that total credit card debt has fallen 15% since the pandemic began.

A recent survey by Bankrate.com, however, found that 42% of Americans with credit card debt have more now than they did pre-pandemic.

Rossman said the overall trend is down as many people have spent less and paid down debt with stimulus money and other funds, but this is concealing the fact that many households are struggling.

If you are someone facing credit card debt, Rossman said there are a few things you can do. You can consider 0% balance transfer cards, nonprofit credit counseling and looking into ways to supplement your income.