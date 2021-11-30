Answers to your health care coverage questions

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Open enrollment for health care is going on right now, and you need to be aware of changes to your coverage when shopping for a new plan. Consumers for Quality Care board member Jason Resendez breaks down everything you need to know about health care for 2022.
Changes to COVID Coverage.
Many insurers are changing their COVID coverage options. While high deductibles, rising out-of-pocket costs, and unpaid medical bills are plaguing health care consumers and nearly 20% of Americans report having medical debt in collections, nearly three-quarters of the largest health plans across the country are no longer waiving cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment.
- Telehealth has become a lifeline for many Americans during the pandemic, with 70% who have used telehealth services saying they are likely to continue using it after the pandemic ends, but insurers are making it harder to access this increasingly important service by rolling back telehealth coverage.
Implementation of Surprise Billing Legislation.
Legislation passed in December 2020 aiming to protect Americans from surprise billing goes into effect in January 2022. Details of how this will be implemented are still in progress and CQC urges consumers to continue to check bills closely for charges for out-of-network providers at in-network facilities.
Dangers of Junk Insurance Plans.
Junk plans known as STLDI plans can exclude coverage for preexisting conditions, have dollar value limits on covered services, are not required to cover preventive services and have a host of other substantial risks for consumers. With an estimated one-third of COVID survivors identified as having lasting effects from the virus, more consumers who are choosing these junk plans could find themselves without insurance coverage when they most need it. As millions of Americans are searching for low-cost coverage options amid unprecedented income losses, these dangerous plans are becoming even more popular.