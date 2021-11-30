Answers to your health care coverage questions

Consumers for Quality Care board member Jason Resendez breaks down everything you need to know about health care for 2022.

Changes to COVID Coverage.

Many insurers are changing their COVID coverage options. While high deductibles, rising out-of-pocket costs, and unpaid medical bills are plaguing health care consumers and nearly 20% of Americans report having medical debt in collections, nearly three-quarters of the largest health plans across the country are no longer waiving cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment.

Telehealth has become a lifeline for many Americans during the pandemic, with 70% who have used telehealth services saying they are likely to continue using it after the pandemic ends, but insurers are making it harder to access this increasingly important service by rolling back telehealth coverage.

Implementation of Surprise Billing Legislation.

Legislation passed in December 2020 aiming to protect Americans from surprise billing goes into effect in January 2022. Details of how this will be implemented are still in progress and CQC urges consumers to continue to check bills closely for charges for out-of-network providers at in-network facilities.

Dangers of Junk Insurance Plans.