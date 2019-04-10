New technology that promises to ward off porch pirates is made its debut at the Oklahoma State Fair.

It's called the FRED delivery box. It protects your packages from being stolen from those nasty and annoying porch pirates.

“I never thought it would happen to me, but it certainly did,” says Donna Clark the inventor.

The growing crime trend has been hard to curb, until now.

“FRED stands for Frozen, Refrigerated, Electronic and Dry,” Donna explained. “One box that’s insulated that would hold everything.”

The design allows you to share a lock code ahead of delivery, ensuring your package is safe. The delivery driver types the code into the lock to open the box, and an optional camera upgrade can send you a real-time feed.

Ahead of the holidays, police are preparing for an influx of porch pirates, and Donna and the FRED Box team are preparing to protect packages of any size.

She said, “You can be at work. You can know the delivery driver has your code to your box to put your packages in, and then lock it. It’s priceless to have that peace of mind.”

The actual price starts at $2,000, in addition to options like a solar panel, the camera delivery, and installation.

For Donna, though, her porch pirate problems are a thing of the past.

“Every day when I come home from work, I open my FRED box and get my package out,” said Donna. “It’s the best feeling in the world.”