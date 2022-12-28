Apple Air Tag: Use it as a luggage locator

The airline may not be able to tell you where your missing luggage is, but you'll know.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Southwest Airlines mess has 2 Wants To Know looking out for you the next time you travel.

The sea of luggage left at airports all around the nation is a stressful scene. For many travelers, anytime they lose their luggage, they are at the airline’s mercy to find it.

A solution to work around the airline is an Apple Air Tag. You put the quarter-sized device in your luggage. The Air Tag is linked to your phone. Every couple of minutes, the Air Tag sends a location to your phone. The tracking gives you a time stamp on it as well as the picture location.



How does it work in real life? Norb Reviews on Youtube.

On the channel, Norb reviews all kinds of tech products and one of them was the Air Tags used for luggage.

“I can't find my bags, they don’t come out at baggage claim. They tell me I have to fill out this paperwork. I told them I put Air Tags on them and it shows they are close to the gate. Somebody went out there and saw my bag was left in a cart. It was stuck there. This saved me from filling out a report and having my bags shipped to me. Air Tags to the rescue,” said Norb Reviews on his Youtube channel.

2 Wants To Know looked around for other tests and found an article from the New York Times. They called the Apple Air Tag for luggage, impressively accurate.

