Airpods aren't cheap. But most of the new iPhones require you to have wireless headphones. So you expect them to last.

But people who bought the Airpods 2 years ago, are starting to find out that the headphones aren't meant to last.

The batteries in the headphones, much like other batteries, eventually lose their charge. Unfortunately, Apple doesn't have any way to protect your headphones and your money.

Meaning, you'll be spending at least $100 for a new pair of Airpods.