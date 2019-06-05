CNET is looking closely at a fight brewing in the tech world between Apple and several app developers. The fight is actually an important reminder for parents.

Apple has banned several Parental control apps from the app store. The company says the apps allow additional control over your phone - and could lead to security and privacy issues.

The app developers say it doesn't pose a significant risk. They claim Apple is just trying to limit competition because it has its own parental control features.

So what should you take out of this? Whenever you download an app, you're usually giving that developer some level of access to your phone or your information.

So far Apple has banned or restricted 11 apps. CNET cites the NY Times for confirming the apps: OurPact (the top parental-control iPhone app before it was banned), Freedom, Kaspersky Lab, Kidslox, Mobicipand Qustodio.

It's fine if you trust them. But if you don't, Apple and Android have parental controls you can use. Just this year with iOS 12, Apple introduced a way to track screen time and possible addiction.