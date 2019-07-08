GREENSBORO, N.C. — First day of school pics. Vacation pics. What you did last weekend. You either store all on your phone or you free up space by keeping them in the cloud.

So if ALL your pictures were about to disappear or you'd run out of cloud storage, you'd want to know. Enter in Scammy Sammy. And it starts with a call.

A WFMY News 2 viewer got several of them. Sandy writes:

“got several calls from someone claiming to be from Apple support. My icloud account was breached. So is this a scam?”



To verify this, we went straight to the source…Apple Supports website. On the main page for support it shows: If you get a suspicious phone call or voicemail and goes on to say, “Scammers spoof phone numbers and pressure you to give them information, money or even iTunes gift cards.

If you get an unsolicited call from someone claiming to be Apple hang up and contact us directly.”



As an added point Apple says you should never share your Apple ID password or temporary verification codes with anyone. Apple will never ask you this info to provide support.

So we can verify, the Apple Support Call is a truly a scam.