GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've probably heard of apps like Find my Phone and Find My Device that come standard on all Apple and Android devices.

While those apps can sometimes lead you to your phones, we are going to show you how to do one better to get an idea of who took your phone in the first place.

Intruder Selfie for Android

Intruder Selfie will secretly take a picture when someone tries to access your phone with a wrong password then uploads it to Google Drive.

Twione

Lockwatch for Android

Lockwatch works very similar to intruder selfie. But instead of dealing with Google Drive, the app will email you the GPS coordinates of where your phone was when the code was incorrectly entered, a map and a photo.

BlokeTech

Third Eye for Android

Third Eye will just take a picture after a wrong guess at a passcode. So you can see who's snooping,but the photo doesn't get sent anywhere.

All those apps are free. For iPhones, your options are limited.

Prey for IOS, Android, Windows

Prey is a free app that can send you coordinates to where your phone is if you log onto the platform on either another phone or computer.

It will also send photos every 10 minutes using the front and back camera, but only if the phone is unlocked.

Prey

If that's the case, the app will send a notification to the phone and once it's clicked on, it will take a picture.

It's worth having one of these apps on your phone for peace of mind.