Are you covered? How to make sure insurance will replace your stuff if disaster strikes

Most policies have a common threshold for certain items. If you have more than $2,500 in jewelry, you'll need an extra policy.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you're standing there, looking at what's left of your home or apartment, you're in no shape to remember every single thing you'll need insurance to replace.



So today, while everything is okay, take out your phone. You're simply going to make a video or take pictures of what's in the house.

It's called a home inventory. Open up drawers, closets, make sure you zoom in on the appliances or electronics, and get all furniture and collectibles. Then send that video or pictures to yourself in an email, to a family member, somewhere you can access it later if need be.

Homeowners' policies have thresholds. For example, a typical policy will cover $2,500 for jewelry. Chances are, between wedding rings, a pair of diamond earrings, and a watch or two, you would be over that amount. You would need an extra rider or policy to be adequately covered.

There's also a difference between replacement and cash value. If you have replacement insurance, then whatever you had will be replaced as if it was new. If you have cash value, then you will only get part of the amount. For example, if you bought a couch 6 years ago for $1,000, the couch will be pro-rated to today's value, which may be around $300.

When it comes to renters, your landlord is only responsible for the building you live in. If you don't have renter's insurance you'll have no way to replace your stuff other than what you can pay for out of pocket.

“They're (the landlord) not responsible for your stuff and they can't insure something they don't own. They can't insure your stuff so you're responsible for taking care of your own items,” said Christopher Cook of Alliance Insurance Services.